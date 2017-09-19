Advertisement

Little Village magazine issue 228: Sept. 20 – Oct. 3, 2017

Posted by Little Village | Sep 19, 2017 | Print Edition

Flip through the pages of Little Village magazine issue 228. In this edition, Little Village is on the scene for the juggalo march on Washington, which took place alongside the pro-Trump Mother of All Rallies and made for an interesting weekend (to say the least). Also inside: LV takes a look at Iowa’s declining bee population, as well as a local kitchen-on-demand service called Kitchen Connect. Don’t miss our interview with upcoming Witching Hour performers Talibam!, the latest love and relationship advice from Dear Kiki, a new batch of local album reviews and much more!


