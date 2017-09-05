Advertisement

Little Village magazine issue 227: Sept. 6-19, 2017

Posted by Little Village | Sep 5, 2017 | Print Edition

Flip through the pages of Little Village magazine issue 227. In this edition, Little Village takes a look at lawyer Wally Taylor’s recent legal battle against the Dakota Access pipeline, UR Here’s Thomas Dean talks the rituals of autumn in an education-oriented community, Emma McClatchey offers a guide on delicious Iowa session beers (and some ciders, too!), Dear Kiki gives advice on reviving your ho-hum sex life and much more.

