Little Village magazine issue 226: Aug. 16 – Sept. 5, 2017

Posted by Little Village | Aug 15, 2017 | Print Edition

Flip through the pages of Little Village magazine issue 226. In this edition, LV chats with Bruce Campbell, whose biting one-liners and cult classic exploits with director Sam Raimi have raised him to near-mythic status among film buffs. Also inside: Democracy in Crisis is on the scene in Charlottesville, LV takes a look at Iowa City’s junior roller derby league, the latest batch of local album reviews, the upcoming Grey Area festival and much more!

