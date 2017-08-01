Advertisement

Little Village magazine issue 225: Aug. 2-15, 2017

Posted by Little Village | Aug 1, 2017 | Print Edition

Flip through the pages of Little Village magazine issue 225. In this edition, we talk with Iowa City writer Inara Verzemnieks about her mission to reconnect with her grandmother, great-aunt and familial home in Latvia. Also inside: A look at the upcoming premiere of Amelia 2.0, a new sci-fi film created and shot in Cedar Rapids, the latest batch of local album reviews, family dinner with the Toïngar family and much more!

