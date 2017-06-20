Little Village magazine issue 223: June 21 – July 11, 2017

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS
Flip through the pages of Little Village magazine issue 223. In this edition, LV talks to Iowa City’s Sudanese community about Trump’s travel ban and today’s divisive — and often hateful — political climate. Also inside: An interview with director Postell Pringle, whose exciting Bomb-itty of Errors production (kicking off later this month) has been described as an “ad-rap-tation” of Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors, as well as the latest batch of local album reviews, an op-ed about the food appropriation debate currently taking place in Portland and beyond, and much more!
