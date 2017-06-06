Little Village magazine issue 222: June 7-20, 2017

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS
Flip through the pages of Little Village magazine issue 222. In this edition, summer has arrived and with it comes a look at Iowa City Pride (and a whole slew of excellent events), as well as our top spots for frosty treats in the Iowa City and Cedar Rapids area. Also inside: Find out how United Action for Youth is working to build a stronger sense of community among local LGBTQ teens, and kick back with the latest batch of relationship advice from Dear Kiki, local album reviews, and much more.
