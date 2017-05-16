Little Village magazine issue 221: May 17 – June 6, 2017

Flip through the pages of Little Village magazine issue 221. In this edition, LV takes a look at how activists are responding to the rising tide of conservatism in Iowa as collective bargaining rights, gun control — including “Stand Your Ground” policies — and women’s reproductive rights undergo a massive shakeup in the state legislature.

Also inside: LV checks out Nile, a new Ethiopian restaurant located just off the Coralville strip, interviews Ross Meyer, founder of FilmScene’s successful Late Shift at the Grindhouse series, and serves up your latest batch of events, local album reviews and relationship advice from Dear Kiki. Don’t miss: Prairie Pop sits down with surviving family members of cherished artist George Harris III, activist and founder of the genderfluid theater troupe the Cockettes