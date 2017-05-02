Advertisement

Little Village magazine issue 220: May 3-16, 2017

Posted by Little Village | May 2, 2017 | Print Edition

Flip through the pages of Little Village magazine issue 220. In this edition, you’ll find an interview with Iraqi poet Ali Habesh about his work and what he describes as his “two halves,” split between Iraq and Iowa. Also inside: The final installment of long-running fiction series The Early Tears with Vic Pasternak, an overview of the upcoming Flyover Fashion Fest, the latest Democracy in Crisis column, local album reviews and much more.

