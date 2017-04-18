Advertisement

Little Village magazine issue 219: April 19 – May 2, 2017

Posted by Little Village | Apr 18, 2017 | Print Edition

Flip through the pages of Little Village magazine issue 219. In this edition, spring fashion season has finally sprung, and we’ve got the puns to prove it! Also inside: A look at how science advocates around Iowa and the nation are speaking out in defense of evidence-based policy, culminating in a march later this month. You’ll also find the latest batch of community letters, love and relationship advice from Dear Kiki, local album reviews and hundreds of upcoming event listings in the community calendar. Bon Appétit!

