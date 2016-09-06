Little Village magazine issue 205: Sept. 7-20, 2016

Flip through the pages of Little Village issue 205. In this edition, read about Hiawatha artist Blair Gauntt and his new book of cartoons, George Orwell and His Magic Penguin, as well as an ode to Codfish Hollow — one of the most intriguing venues in the Midwest — the latest relationship advice from Dear Kiki, musings from Tom Dean, a look at this year’s Landfall Festival and much more!