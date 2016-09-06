Advertisement

Subscribe
to the
Weekender

Advertisement

Little Village magazine issue 205: Sept. 7-20, 2016

Posted by Little Village | Sep 6, 2016 | Print Edition
Little Village issue 205

Flip through the pages of Little Village issue 205. In this edition, read about Hiawatha artist Blair Gauntt and his new book of cartoons, George Orwell and His Magic Penguin, as well as an ode to Codfish Hollow — one of the most intriguing venues in the Midwest — the latest relationship advice from Dear Kiki, musings from Tom Dean, a look at this year’s Landfall Festival and much more!

 

About The Author

Little Village

News and culture from the Iowa City area

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS

Generously offered by businesses in the Iowa City area

Add a comment

*Please complete all fields correctly

Little Village is supported by:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles from Little Village

Posted by little-village
Little Village magazine issue 223: June 21 – July 11, 2017
Flip through the pages of Little Village magazine issue 223. In this edition, LV talks to Iowa City’s Sudanese community about Trump’s travel ban and today’s divisive — and often...
Posted by little-village
Little Village magazine issue 222: June 7-20, 2017
Flip through the pages of Little Village magazine issue 222. In this edition, summer has arrived and with it comes a look at Iowa City Pride (and a whole slew...
Posted by little-village
Little Village magazine issue 221: May 17 – June 6, 2017
Flip through the pages of Little Village magazine issue 221. In this edition, LV takes a look at how activists are responding to the rising tide of conservatism in Iowa...