LV Recommends: Trendy poke bowls make the menu at these four local restaurants

In recent years, poke, a Hawaiian raw fish salad, has become increasingly popular in mainland United States. Traditional poke (pronounced “poh-kay” which means “to cut” in Hawaiian) is ubiquitous in Hawaii and is available everywhere from roadside stands, to Costco stores and gas stations. With roots in fishing culture––fishermen cubed up the less-desirable parts of their daily catch, seasoned it, and served it as a snack––today’s preparations usually feature raw, marinated fish, tossed over rice and topped with loads of vegetables and decorated with flavorful sauces.

Try these local fast-casual restaurants who have created their own unique, modern spins on this classic: