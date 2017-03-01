LV Recommends: Quarter Barrel Arcade & Brewery

Quarter Barrel Arcade & Brewery 616 2nd Ave SE, Cedar Rapids

thequarterbarrel.com

As someone who was born in the eighties, came of age in the nineties and did many 12-ounce curls in the naughties (or whatever you want to call the first decade of this century), arcade games and craft beer are among my favorite things in the world. That is why I stood in awe when entering the Quarter Barrel Arcade & Brewery in Cedar Rapids for the first time.

“This,” I thought, taking in the long line of taps, the smell of pizza and the banks of arcade games, their 8-bit sounds mingling with the hair metal playing over the sound system, “is a little piece of heaven.”

With an extensive lineup of brewed-in-house beers, an impressive array of guest brews and classic arcade games and pinball machines, I highly recommend that you visit The Quarter Barrel in March and beyond.

On Tap: The Quarter Barrel offers an extensive lineup of 11 house beers. From Bankers’ Hour, a low-ABV English bitter perfect for sipping during a lunchtime session of Donkey Kong, to Knockboy (stout) and Bitter Victory (black IPA), the tap line features something for everybody. A plethora of guest beers are also available on tap and in cans or bottles.

Prices: House beers served in a pint glass are $4-5, and those served in tulips are $6. Guest beers are $3-7.

Games: Most of the games at the Quarter Barrel are from the golden age of arcade games, such as Asteroids, Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, Missile Commander and Galaga, my personal favorite. However, later arcade staples such as Mortal Kombat II, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and NBA Showtime/NFL Blitz are also on the floor. All arcade games cost 25 cents to play. There are also a number of pinball machines, which cost 50 cents. Most games feature a convenient glass holder for keeping one’s liquid courage between lives and levels.

Grub: Fittingly for an arcade and bar, the menu is dominated by specialty pizzas. Included in a list of starters are hummus, curly fries, onion rings and poutine. Can it get any better than arcade games, great beer and poutine? Not really.

Visit the Quarter Barrel’s Facebook page for up-to-date beer and food menus, events and a list of current games.

This article was originally published in Little Village issue 216.