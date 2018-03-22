LV Recommends: Five area restaurants that have stood the test of time

Five tried and true restaurants with a history and reputation as impressive as their offerings.

Pagliai’s Pizza 302 E Bloomington St, Iowa City This Northside Iowa City landmark has a hefty fanbase of regular diners. The restaurant’s front windows display the kitchen at work and on the inside, the big booths provide a prime seat for watching the show that takes place in the small, open kitchen. Watch the prep cooks in their paper hats toss the dough, pile on ingredients, and slide the pizzas into the oven from your snug booth. This Iowa City institution has remained true to their Italian roots using generations-old family recipes to create thin crust pizza baked in stone hearth ovens. With only pizza on their menu and just two special combinations, Pagliai’s consistently delivers delectable pizza in a comfortable, no-fuss environment. And speaking of delivery; try again. Pagliai’s does not deliver.

Donutland 4307 Center Point Rd NE, Cedar Rapids No gimmicks. No frills. No crazy toppings. Just classic donuts made fresh daily. Inside this retro bakery you’ll find clear cases housing a variety of colorful fried treats. Fill a box with an assortment of whatever catches your eye––bismarcks, twists, fancies, old fashioneds; they make ‘em all. Don’t skip the Blueberry Cake Donuts. Though their blue tint both inside and out might turn you off, go ahead and take a big bite, you won’t be disappointed. Recently a Little Village staffer has been kind enough to supply our Iowa City office with Donutland on the regular and I’m pleased to report those blueberry donuts taste the same today as they did 30 years ago.

Zoey’s Pizza 690 10th St, Marion A trip to Zoey’s is nostalgia-fueled and sends me straight back to elementary school. A mainstay in downtown Marion since 1991, its bustling corner location has outlasted many a long-time business in the area––R.I.P. Marion Maid Rite. Approaching from the west along 7th Avenue, you’ll catch a view of the large-scale mural on the outside of the building. This signature mural has been a focal point of the restaurant long before it was cool and hip to have a commissioned work on your walls. There’s usually a bit of a wait for pizza, but at Zoey’s the pies are invariably delicious so loyal fans don’t mind waiting their turn.

Winifred’s 3847 1st Ave SE, Cedar Rapids A reliable steakhouse, Winifred’s has been on the Cedar Rapids culinary map since 1983. Executing elegant French dishes like escargot and frog legs alongside raw oysters and lobster bisque, the menu at Winifred’s touts selections of both the surf and turf variety, offering plenty of house-aged beef for those who prefer land animals. The passing years have not changed much at Winifred’s, but that should not be interpreted as a stain on their reputation. For those special occasions, you can trust this stalwart restaurant will deliver a meal to remember.