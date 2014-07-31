Advertisement

Lucky’s Market coming to Iowa City in early 2015

Posted by John Miller | Jul 31, 2014 | Community/News
Lucky’s Market will carry both organic and conventional products. — photo via Lucky’s Market

Lucky’s Market, a grocery store chain specializing in natural and organic products, recently announced plans to open a store in Sycamore Mall. While they haven’t yet decided on an official opening date, Lucky’s Vice President of Marketing, Ben Friedland, says the store will open sometime in spring of 2015.

According to Friedland, Lucky’s Market seeks to make natural and organic foods more accessible to the general public.

“While we are a natural organic food store, you will find a selection of conventional items in our store, like Campbell’s soup, Coca Cola products, and things like that,” Friedland said. “A lot of times when you go into a traditional natural foods store, you’re not going to be able to find [those items] and you’re going to have to make a second trip.”

Lucky’s also focuses on carrying locally-sourced products. As they get closer to their spring 2015 opening date, they plan to reach out to local Iowa farmers to try and get the freshest, most sustainably-raised products onto their shelves.

“Whenever we move into a new market, we really focus hard on bringing in as many local products as we can,” Friedland said. “It’s an opportunity for us to offer a level of support to the community and the folks within the community, and it’s a great opportunity for us to be introduced to new products.”

According to Friedland, the chain gives back to its respective communities by donating money to local non-profit organizations, as well as giving their employees a set number of hours of paid time during which they can volunteer within the community.

Blog Comments
