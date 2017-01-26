Local funk bands Soul Sherpa, 6 Odd Rats groove at the Mill Friday, Jan. 27

Soul Sherpa w/ 6 Odd Rats The Mill — Friday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m.

The Mill is set to host a night full of funky riffs and bluesy tunes this Friday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. Cedar Rapids-based jazz band Soul Sherpa will bring their six-person ensemble armed with bass, guitars, drums, keyboards and even reeds, with the sax-infused funk rock band 6 Odd Rats opening. Tickets are $8.

Soul Sherpa is comprised of “the remains of members of a jazz combo from Kirkwood Community College,” according to the band’s Facebook page. After playing together for many years, the group finally released their first EP, Invest in This, last summer. The saxophone work of Casey Shultz and Hank Welter shines bright and the steady groove of bassist Ian Draves and drummer Lukas Jack will welcome people to the dance floor.

6 Odd Rats is a staple Iowa City five-piece funky blues rock band. The members Joe Blesz, Phil Pagano, Connor Woods, Ricky Lange and Ella Ostedgaard recently performed for the Iowa City Yacht Club’s 14th Anniversary party with Aaron Kamm & The One Drops.