Local CSA teams up to provide share owners with recipes and specialty ingredients to pair with produce

Morning Glory CSA partnership Morning Glory Farm has teamed up with Harvest Oil & Vinegar to create a CSA package that includes recipes inspired by Becky's Mindful Kitchen complimenting that weeks share. Posted by Little Village Mag on Monday, July 24, 2017

By Jason Smith and Eleanore Taft

Share owners receiving Morning Glory Farm’s Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) boxes have had a few extras thrown in this year. The CSA has teamed up with the Harvest Oil and Vinegar store in Coralville and the Solon-based cooking school Becky’s Mindful Kitchen to offer a box of local produce, the oil and vinegar to prepare it with and recipes featuring those seasonal ingredients — all in one location.

Morning Glory is Donna and Bill Warhover’s small, sustainable farm on Highway 1 just south of Mount Vernon. They follow a supported agriculture model, which means customers purchase shares at the beginning of the season and receive a weekly box of produce, which can be picked up in Coralville, Iowa City, Cedar Rapids or Mount Vernon. This season they expanded to sell to restaurants, chefs and schools.

Harvest Oil and Vinegar, 1150 5th St in Coralville, sells dozens of varieties of ultra premium olive oil and vinegar. Samples are available anytime and staff can help customers find products to pair with recipes and ingredients. They also offer events at the store and private tasting parties off-site. Every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. they host a tasting party in the store with snacks and cocktails that feature their oils and vinegars.

Becky’s Mindful Kitchen offers cooking classes in the home of owner Becky Schmooke on Sugar Bottom Road in Solon. More structured offerings include lessons and summer camps for children, and adults can schedule private and group lessons with recipes customized to their taste, then sample their creations on a back porch dining area overlooking Schmooke’s goats, chickens and forested backyard.

In addition to the partnerships developed for this year’s CSA boxes, Morning Glory partners with Goodwill’s day habilitation program to offer activities for people with disabilities, and provides training for two interns as well as sustainable agriculture students from Coe College. They also host events on the farm which have included an anniversary party, a staff appreciation dinner and farm-to-table meals partnering with local restaurants.

If all goes well this summer, the trio hope to continue their partnership.