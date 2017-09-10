Advertisement

Livestream: The Green Room presents Nate Staniforth on Monday, Sept. 11

Posted by Little Village | Sep 10, 2017 | Community/News

The Green Room presents: Nate Staniforth and FilmScene

The Englert Theatre — Monday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m.

Livestream: Little Village Mag on Facebook

Nate Staniforth is the second featured speaker in the Green Room, Dave Gould’s innovative honors classroom designed to bridge the college and the community. Staniforth will be speaking about wonder, a topic that he has become intimately familiar with through his grasp of magic and illusion — and those who have seen his act in person will understand why he has become an increasingly in demand as a master at his trade.

Beyond performance, he has been busy traveling as an advocate of the craft: He has lectured at Oxford, given a TE Talk and written a memoir (due out in 2018) that describes the relationship of magic and illusion to the human desire for mystery and wonder. He will be joined by Joe Tiefenthaler of FilmScene, Iowa City’s nonprofit art house cinema. The evening promises to be an awe-inspiring discussion of one of the most basic and one of the most neglected components of our existence.

The class is hosted by the Englert on Monday evenings from 7-8:30 p.m., with an informal. after-class conversation hosted at MERGE immediately afterward. All events are free and open to the public,.

The Green Room is an innovative educational experience that invites the community to sit in on a series of six speakers selected by Univ. of Iowa Professor Dave Gould for his honors students. Each night’s class features a local non-profit and a nationally renowned speaker, with time for conversation geared toward improving the Iowa City community as a whole. The series will be livestreamed by Little Village Mag on Facebook Aug. 28, Sept. 11, Sept. 25, Oct. 2 and Oct. 9.

