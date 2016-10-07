Advertisement

Little Village gets into the Book Festival spirit with annual reading, roast

Posted by LV Promotions | Oct 7, 2016 | Arts & Entertainment

Hot Tin Roof Reading

Java House (211½ E. Washington St.) — Saturday, Oct. 8 at 4 p.m.

Seventh Annual Roast of Iowa City

Trumpet Blossom Cafe — Sunday, Oct. 9 at 4 p.m.

Little Village is embracing the City of Literature, and we want you to join us! Our two annual Iowa City Book Festival events are coming up this weekend, and the honor of your presence is not-so-humbly requested.

Photo courtesy of Iowa City Book Festival

Photo courtesy of Iowa City Book Festival

First up is the Hot Tin Roof reading, which features local authors recently published in Little Village‘s monthly literature column. Hot Tin Roof is a collaboration with UNESCO City of Literature, M.C. Ginsberg and the Englert Theatre; selected authors receive a $100 honorarium in addition to publication. Four of our recent authors will be reading the works that were selected for publication, as well as other favorites from their personal bodies of work. Come to the downtown Java House at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 to hear Cheryl Graham (March, 2016), David Duer (May, 2016), Rachel Yoder (August, 2016) and Akwi Nji (September, 2016).

Next is everyone’s favorite rite of irreverence, Little Village‘s Roast of Iowa City, now in its seventh year! This beloved annual tradition (if we do say so ourselves) is a raucous take on life in our fair hamlet. You only roast the ones you love, and besides: Iowa City can take it. Host Clare Roth wrangles the ranks of some of the funniest folks in town, including Arish Singh, Lyn-Z Harney, Nick Butler, Jason Jeffers, Ruben Lebron, Ed Butler and everyone’s favorite, the Iowa City Police Log. The fun kicks off at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9 at the Trumpet Blossom Cafe (310 E Prentiss St.).

We hope to see you out this weekend as we celebrate literature and laughter!

About The Author

LV Promotions

LV Promotions brings you sponsored posts, and updates on Little Village events and special projects.

