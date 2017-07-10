Advertisement

Little Village Drawing Board: IYWP History Hunt Camp (video)

Posted by LV Promotions | Jul 10, 2017 | Community/News, Promotions
Presented by M.C. Ginsberg

Local children’s author Delia Ray led 5th and 6th graders in the Iowa Youth Writing Project’s HiSTORY Hunt! camp as they explored the intersection of science and writing. The camp was offered in conjunction with the Iowa City Public Library as part of a series of free, summer, writing programs.

Video by Jason Smith

