Little Village Drawing Board: IYWP History Hunt Camp (video)

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS
Generously offered by businesses in the Iowa City area
Local children’s author Delia Ray led 5th and 6th graders in the Iowa Youth Writing Project’s HiSTORY Hunt! camp as they explored the intersection of science and writing. The camp was offered in conjunction with the Iowa City Public Library as part of a series of free, summer, writing programs.
Video by Jason Smith
Generously offered by businesses in the Iowa City area
About The Author
LV Promotions
LV Promotions brings you sponsored posts, and updates on Little Village events and special projects.