Listen to the first track from Younger’s forthcoming album







51 Shares

Younger at Mission Creek Festival Gabe’s — Wednesday, April 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Following a string of shows revealing exciting new material, a new album from Iowa City alt-rock trio Younger is on the way. They sent Little Village the first single, TRASH, over the weekend. Check it out!

The highly anticipated forthcoming album was recorded and mixed by Pete Becker and Steve McIntosh at Magic Barn Studios. If you are at a loss for words, some of Younger’s fans are here to help you out:

Listen to more Younger on Spotify: