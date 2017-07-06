Advertisement

Lindale becomes the land of LEGOs this weekend

Posted by Rob Cline | Jul 6, 2017 | Community/News

LEGO Maker Grand Opening Party

Lindale Mall — Saturday, July 8 at 10 a.m.

LEGO invades Lindale Mall this weekend. — photo by Jonathan Stewart

This weekend, LEGOs return to Lindale. The exhibit, featuring eleven large LEGO displays scattered throughout the mall, officially opens Saturday, July 8.

From 10 a.m. to noon, the LEGO Maker Grand Opening Party will feature four build stations, an opportunity for kids to participate in an ongoing LEGO drawing contest and a mall-wide scavenger hunt that can qualify participants for a drawing for a $100 Lindale Mall Gift Card.

The mall will also be accepting donations of LEGOs for the “Bricks for Kids” campaign in collaboration with Waypoint Services.

On Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the LEGO Maker Build Competition will offer kids between the ages of 4 and 13 the chance to compete in one of three 30-minute rounds of age-based competition. Signup for the event is currently open.

The LEGO exhibition will be up until August 4.

