Letter to the editor: Zach Wahls is an inspirational leader







8 Shares

By J.P. Claussen, Coralville

The choice in the Democratic primary for Senate district 37 on June 5 is not an easy one. We have strong candidates, with numerous varied strengths. I am writing to express my support for Zach Wahls. Zach’s passion, intelligence and dedication to issues such as mental health, social justice and supporting children and families with disabilities are, frankly, inspiring. I hope, prior to deciding how to cast your vote, you take an opportunity to meet Zach and discuss issues important to you.

Zach is an inspirational leader with a broad knowledge base and a passion for intelligent and effective governance. He meets people where they are at and actively listens to understand different perspectives. These qualities will help make Zach not just an inspirational leader, but an effective legislator. We need effective government in Des Moines. I believe Zach, much like retiring Senator Bob Dvorsky, will be able to reach across the aisle and find common ground with Republicans to move forward on issues affecting all Iowans, regardless of political persuasion.

Zach will fight to ensure access to health care, including mental health care (especially in rural parts of the state), for funding our K-12 schools, our regents institutions and our community colleges; will work to restore the rights of workers that were cruelly stripped last year; and will strive with leaders of all stripes to find solutions for intelligent gun safety laws that make sense for Iowans. Please consider voting for Zach on or before June 5.