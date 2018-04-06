Letter to the editor: Zach Wahls is a voice for the voiceless







By Brenda Kurtz, Iowa City

Mary Roberts, Coralville

Ann Brownsberger, North Liberty

As parents of young adults with developmental disabilities, this has been a politically active year, during which we’ve met a number of our state senators, representatives and 2018 candidates. Here’s why Zach Wahls stands out, earning our enthusiastic support:

Shortly after announcing his campaign, Zach requested a meeting to include members of The Village Community (an organization we founded). We had been in the news following a 53-percent budget cut at the hands of the for-profit insurance companies now managing Iowa’s Medicaid program. Zach wanted to understand how these cuts impact our program, our staff and — most importantly — those we serve. He was genuinely interested in getting to know our members’ strengths and their needs, along with our ideas to move Iowa forward in providing for our state’s vulnerable disabled and elderly citizens.

We believe Zach is ready and able to be a voice for change. Many are familiar with Zach’s history of righting wrongs in the human rights arena, beginning in 2011. Zach bravely took on policies and organizations much larger than himself, and — through passion and persistence — he succeeded.

As we have gotten to know Zach as a candidate and as a person, we’ve seen this same compassion and tenacity regarding a variety of issues today’s Iowans face. In our opinion, Zach Wahls has the experience, education and — most importantly — the character, capacity and drive to effectively advocate for those who need a voice in the Iowa Senate.