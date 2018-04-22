Letter to the editor: Zach Wahls is a bright future for Iowa







By Joe and Kate Moreland

We are writing to support Zach Wahls’ candidacy for Iowa Senate. Zach grew up in our neighborhood, attended the same schools as our children, and his family still lives nearby. Zach has been an active community advocate for many years. At a young age he showed courage, maturity and conviction addressing the Iowa legislature, standing up to discrimination and making a real difference in the lives of many Iowans who were facing inequity. Zach went on to lead an organization which helped end discrimination within the Boy Scouts of America.

If Iowa is going to be relevant as a state, we need to create a vision for the future of our state. The viability of our state depends on future generations of young people staying in Iowa or choosing to return at some point. To be future focused, it is imperative to have thoughtful voices like Zach Wahls at the table in our legislature. Zach understands the important issues we are facing and will be a strong, educated voice for those important conversations. We urge you to support Zach Wahls in the upcoming primary on June 5.