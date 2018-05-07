Letter to the editor: Vote for Janice Weiner for Iowa Senate







By Rebecca Reiter, Iowa City

In 1984, when Walter Mondale and Geraldine Ferraro were running as the presidential and vice presidential Democratic candidates, the Iowa Democratic Party hired a young woman as their only Johnson County field organizer. Her job was to “get out the vote” for the Democrats. Her name was Janice Weiner, and she had just finished law school. I, too, worked on that effort. I got to know Janice as a person, as well as a terrific organizer. In my memory, the evening before Election Day, we workers on the campaign virtually had contacted as many Johnson County Democratic voters as possible. Turnout was helped by the fact that Janice and her dad had, for the first time ever, computerized the Democrats’ database of Election Day volunteers.

Janice, after a career as a diplomat in the U.S. State Department, moved back to Johnson County. She has decided to put her considerable talents, energy and compassion into public service here in Johnson County and is running in the June 5 primary for retiring Bob Dvorsky’s state senate seat.

Janice is not only intelligent and efficient, she is compassionate and cares about the well-being of all Iowans. In these troubled times, her diplomatic skills and ability to listen and work for solutions to difficult problems will serve us well.

Early voting starts May 7. For more information about voting go to the Johnson County Auditor’s website or call 319-356-6004.

I urge you to vote for Janice.