Letter to the editor: The sick and suffering deserve access to medical cannabis

I am writing in support of the use of cannabis for the sick and suffering people in the state of Iowa. I myself am in constant pain from being injured several times in car accidents. I also have childhood trauma, with post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression. I know there are others that suffer far worse than me, and I am writing for them also. I feel like we have such a high cancer rate in this area from the ammunition plant in Middletown and the run off from farmers polluting our water.
I believe it is medicine and would also help with people taking these harsh drugs — opioids are being abused, and it would make that go down. I use them myself, but don’t abuse them; I sure would use a natural substance instead. The science is there to prove it works for many. How can they deny folks the opportunity to help them? I also have a brother with two kinds of cancer; [he] takes pain medication and found it really helped him. I had my back broken in a car accident and have been in three other accidents, two with whiplash; I am in constant pain. If any state deserves this, it is Iowa. Please consider having a heart for the sick and suffering of Iowa.
Sincerely, Pamela Fountain
This article was originally published in Little Village issue 220.
