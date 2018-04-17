- 2Shares
By Lynn Gallagher
Unfortunately, there will be a circus that includes wild animals again this year at the Johnson County Fairgrounds. If people read my letter in advance, maybe some people will avoid it.
Why do the Shriners continue to raise money from animal abuse?
Many people have seen what happens behind the Big Top. They understand that wild animals in circuses have lives of despair and deprivation and are trained using intimidation and abuse. Ringling Bros is out of business.
Why do the Shriners continue to sponsor and promote circuses that use wild animals? Don’t worry about the Shriners Hospitals losing funding. [Much] of the hospital funding comes from an endowment. The El Kahir Shrine homepage and flyer state that proceeds [from events] go to the El Kahir Shrine and cannot be deducted as a charitable donation.
If you want to support the hospitals, contribute directly to the hospitals. If you are against animal abuse, do not go to the circus. If you are a Shriner, please help your organization transition to a different type of fundraising. Thank you.
3 thoughts on “Letter to the editor: Let’s retire circuses as fundraising efforts”
Oh good grief. Next up: Elimination of fish tanks. They have lives of despair and deprivation….
So good to see this information getting out there! Indeed, most people do not consider the lives of these wild animals outside the lights and action of the circus tent. The realization of what their day-to-day lives are like is horrific once you come to it. There is no need to treat animals this way to entertain ourselves!
“The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.” Gandhi
It’s time to make some moral progress and put an end to circuses that use wild animals for human profit.