Letter to the editor: John Norris is the leader Iowa needs

By John A. Lundell and Jim Throgmorton

Iowa is in trouble. Recent conservative control is threatening Iowa values through mismanagement of health care, declining support for public education, disregard for Iowa’s environmental heritage, an assault on public employees, more cuts to the University of Iowa and Iowa State, and the likely loss of “backfill funds” that will lead to increased property taxes and cuts in services at the local level.

Clearly a change in Iowa leadership is needed. We believe John Norris stands above the other Democratic candidates for governor because of his experience and, more importantly, his ability to attract support from all types of Iowans — rural and urban, eastern and western, liberals and conservatives. His roots in Red Oak, his farming background, his experience as Chief of Staff under Governor Vilsack and his occupancy of key federal agricultural and energy positions during the Obama administration make him a superb candidate who has the experience to govern effectively once elected.

Under John Norris’ leadership, Iowans will once again be proud of our education system, our economy and our tradition of providing good governance for all the people of Iowa.