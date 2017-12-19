Mazahir Salih: ‘Thank you’ Iowa City for believing in me







By Mazahir Salih

Dear Iowa City Friends and Neighbors,

Now that I have had a chance to catch my breath and catch up with some family time since the election, I wanted use that breath to say thank you.

When we first came to Iowa City, one of the reasons my family and I fell in love with this community was the way in which kind strangers reached out to us and helped us adjust to a new place. And soon many of those kind strangers became friends. Some became like part of our family. You made us a part of Iowa City.

But even though we loved this community because of its people, we didn’t know this was only the start. This past year a group of those friends came together around a table, sometimes literally our kitchen tables, to join me in my campaign for city council. As I looked around those tables, I saw reflected in those faces and those people a cross-section of what makes Iowa City so wonderful. Young and old, pale skin and dark, immigrants and those born in America, men and women, gay and straight, all pulling together for a common goal. This is Iowa City at its finest. This is America at its finest.

I want to thank all of those campaign volunteers from the bottom of my heart. I would thank you all by name, but it would take far too much space. But you know you are. And I know you are my brothers and sisters.

I want to thank my amazing, supportive family. My husband Asaad and my kids Luma, Mohammed, Waleed, Rami and Mazen. Your love and having you by my side every step of the way kept me going while it made me proud of you all.

And I want to thank the Iowa City community for voting for me, for believing in me. I met many of you since starting this campaign back in March. Many more I haven’t met yet. Either way, I am humbled and grateful that you elected me to the city council. I will work hard to work with all of you to keep our community strong and to make it even better.

Sincerely,

Mazahir Salih

Iowa City Council Member-Elect