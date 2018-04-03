Lake Street Dive returning to the Englert







Lake Street Dive The Englert Theatre — Monday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.

The Englert Theatre announced Tuesday that they will host Boston-based Lake Street Dive on Monday, Sept. 3. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 6.

Lake Street Dive includes Iowa City’s own Bridget Kearney, who plays bass; her bandmates are vocalist Rachael Price, guitarist and trumpeter Mike “McDuck” Olson and drummer Mike Calabrese. The group met while attending Boston’s New England Conservatory of Music and formed Lake Street Dive in 2004, naming themselves after a bar in Minneapolis, Price’s hometown.

Lake Street Dive is known for a classic ’60s-style pop sound with elements of jazz and rock. The quartet has released seven albums, with their eighth, Free Yourself Up, set to debut May 4. Their touring keyboardist Akie Bermiss is featured on the album, recorded with Nonesuch Records. A music video for the single “I Can Change” was released Tuesday.

Another song, “Good Kisser,” was posted on Feb. 27.

“This album is based in the realities in our time, which have inevitably become part of everyone’s daily life,” Kearney told Paste Magazine. “It’s something you think about and obsess over — and write songs about. Free Yourself Up is about empowering yourself, emboldening yourself, no matter what’s going wrong.”

Tickets for the Englert performance cost $46.50 and can be purchased starting at noon Friday.