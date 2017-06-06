Lady Parts Justice League takes over The Mill on June 20

Lady Parts Justice League’s Vagical Mystery Tour The Mill — Tuesday, June 20 at 8 p.m.

In June of 2012, Michigan State Rep. Lisa Brown was silenced on the floor of the Michigan State House for uttering the word “vagina” in context. What she should have said, according to her male counterparts, was “lady parts.” Later that same year, Lizz Winstead and co-founders Arun Chaudhary and Scott Goodstein embraced the apparently less-controversial term by founding the Lady Parts Justice League.

Referring to themselves as “a coven of hilarious badass feminists,” Lady Parts Justice League regularly produces videos, workshops and live comedy events, like the Vagical Mystery Tour, to raise awareness of, and, with the best weapons in their arsenal, fight against, threats to reproductive rights in the United States. They engage people politically by creating a sense of community — a space where people can come together and laugh at the absurdity while also brainstorming for the resistance.

Winstead, who brings the Vagical Mystery Tour to Iowa City, is a co-creator and former head writer for The Daily Show. She also co-founded Air America Radio. Joining her on the tour for just the Omaha, Nebraska and Iowa City dates is musician Tina Schlieske, of Tina and the B-Sides. Also joining the fun at The Mill on June 20 are comedians Alex English, Dina Nina Martinez and Joyelle Johnson. Iowa City is one of just 16 stops on the Vagical Mystery Tour, which joins performance with activism, continuing the Lady Parts Justice League mission by raising awareness of how attendees can best support their local reproductive health clinics.

The show is sponsored by The Mill and Little Village. Tickets are $15-18.

This article was originally published in Little Village issue 222.