Kites for Kids event invites families to fly a kite while raising awareness of child abuse

Kites for Kids Iowa City City Park — Saturday, April 22 at 12 p.m.

The fourth annual Kites for Kids Festival wraps up at its final location — Iowa City’s City Park Shelter 5 — this Saturday at noon. The festival invites people to come and fly a kite in honor of children who have been impacted by child abuse.

The event — sponsored by the Johnson County Community Partnership for Protecting Children, part of the Johnson County Social Services — is free and open to the public. Kites will be available for kids age three and older, with bubbles, coloring pages and pinwheels available for the younger set.

“It’s a good event for family bonding,” Samantha Klost, a Community Partnership for Protecting Children AmeriCorps member, said. “It’s a great reason for parents to go out and spend time with their kids and be together.”

The festival first started out in Iowa City before expanding to Tiffin and North Liberty, where festival events were held earlier this month. Next year, organizers plan to add an event in Solon, Klost said.

Kites for Kids is held in April to coincide with Child Abuse Prevention Month. Last year, 8,892 children were subject to abuse or neglect in Iowa, including 130 reports in Johnson County, according to the Iowa Department of Human Services. Although parenting resources will be made available, Klost said the main goal is to encourage families to spend time together.

Current weather forecasts call for partly cloudy skies and a high of around 60 degrees on Saturday, but organizers have set a rain date of April 29 just in case the weather turns sour.