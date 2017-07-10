Advertisement

Subscribe
to the
Weekender

Advertisement

Just announced: Prairie Lights brings Bernie Sanders to Hancher on Aug. 31

Posted by Genevieve Trainor | Jul 10, 2017 | Community/News, Featured

Bernie Sanders

Hancher Auditorium — Thursday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m.

Senator Bernie Sanders makes his way through the crowd of supporters. Sanders shook hands with many after a Clinton campaign rally. Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. — photo by Zak Neumann.

Vermont senator and former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is touring this summer in support of his new book, Bernie Sanders Guide to Political Revolution. One stop brings him to Iowa City, where Prairie Lights is hosting his appearance at Hancher Auditorium on Thursday night, August 31. Tickets will be available through the Hancher box office starting on July 14 at 10 a.m.

Sanders’ new book is geared towards young adult audiences. It aims to engage and empower young people, giving them the tools needed to work actively towards the betterment of their future. It’s being published by the Macmillan imprint Henry Holt Books for Young Readers, and will be released August 29.

Bernie Sanders’ activism guide for YA readers comes out August 29, 2017.

Tickets for the Hancher event will be available in three tiers. A limited quantity of $30 tickets will be available, and will include a signed first-edition copy of the new book. At the $25 level, tickets will include an unsigned copy of the book. Special tickets for attendees age 16 and younger, which don’t include the book, are $10.

Tags
, , , , ,
About The Author

Genevieve Trainor

Genevieve Trainor, Little Village's arts editor, feels that personal bios are a bitter distillation of her deep and abiding struggles between sincerity and sarcasm.

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS

Generously offered by businesses in the Iowa City area

Add a comment

*Please complete all fields correctly

Little Village is supported by:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles from Little Village

Posted by paul-brennan
Bernie Sanders will speak at the Iowa CCI Action Fund convention on Saturday
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will be the keynote speaker at the Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement Action Fund (CCI Action Fund) annual convention at the Iowa Events Center in Des...
Posted by paul-brennan
Democratic candidate for governor John Norris to speak in Cedar Rapids
Campaign stop by Democratic candidate for governor John Norris RWDSU-WFCW Union Hall (526 F Ave. NW, Cedar Rapids) — Tuesday, July 11 at 5:30 p.m. Democratic candidate for governor John...
Posted by promotions
Little Village Drawing Board: IYWP History Hunt Camp (video)
Local children’s author Delia Ray led 5th and 6th graders in the Iowa Youth Writing Project's HiSTORY Hunt! camp as they explored the intersection of science and writing. The camp...