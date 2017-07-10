Just announced: Prairie Lights brings Bernie Sanders to Hancher on Aug. 31

Bernie Sanders Hancher Auditorium — Thursday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m.

Vermont senator and former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is touring this summer in support of his new book, Bernie Sanders Guide to Political Revolution. One stop brings him to Iowa City, where Prairie Lights is hosting his appearance at Hancher Auditorium on Thursday night, August 31. Tickets will be available through the Hancher box office starting on July 14 at 10 a.m.

Sanders’ new book is geared towards young adult audiences. It aims to engage and empower young people, giving them the tools needed to work actively towards the betterment of their future. It’s being published by the Macmillan imprint Henry Holt Books for Young Readers, and will be released August 29.

Tickets for the Hancher event will be available in three tiers. A limited quantity of $30 tickets will be available, and will include a signed first-edition copy of the new book. At the $25 level, tickets will include an unsigned copy of the book. Special tickets for attendees age 16 and younger, which don’t include the book, are $10.