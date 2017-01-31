Just announced: Ghostface Killah added to Mission Creek Lineup

One of the most quintessential names in East Coast rap is joining the already robust Mission Creek Festival 2017 lineup. The festival team announced today that Ghostface Killah is the newest addition to the Mission Creek festival, which runs April 4–9 this year. He joins headliners Andrew Bird, Margaret Cho, Saeed Jones and Rufus Wainwright, among others. Festival passes are $164 (including taxes and fees) for access to all ticketed events; some individual shows are now on sale as well.

Ghostface Killah, born Dennis Coles, rose to prominence in the early 1990s as a founding member of the seminal act Wu-Tang Clan, with RZA, Method Man, Ol’ Dirty Bastard and other notables. After that group’s meteoric rise, many of the members, including Ghostface Killah, went on to successful solo careers.

Best known for his storytelling prowess, Ghostface Killah has also performed as Ghostface and Ironman, among other monikers. He has a dozen solo studio albums to his names, most recently 2015’s Twelve Reasons to Die II.

Ghostface Killah, with local favorites AWTHNTKTS opening, will perform on Wednesday of the Mission Creek Festival, April 5 at 8 p.m. Individual tickets went on sale at 12:30 p.m. today, coinciding with the announcement.