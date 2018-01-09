Just announced: Buckethead at Gabe’s







Buckethead Gabe’s — Monday, March 19 at 8 p.m.

With over 300 studio albums to his name, Brian Patrick Carroll — better known to guitar aficionados as Buckethead — is as prolific as he is proficient. He’s collaborated with a wild variety of talent, from poetry records with Viggo Mortensen to a stint with Les Claypool as Colonel Claypool’s Bucket of Bernie Brains to a brief time with Guns N’ Roses.

He’s done soundtrack work on films like Mortal Kombat and Last Action Hero, and has appeared on multiple best-of lists of guitar players for his virtuosic alacrity.

Now, he’s returning to Iowa City.

In the years since Buckethead has been here, he’s released nearly 90 percent of his catalog, including the shorter-form Pikes — 30-40 minute discs conceptualized as releases from a fictional amusement park kiosk, meant to emulate a comic book style, now on Pike #273. Buckethead’s first live album, Live from Bucketheadland, is due out early this year.

Buckethead’s Iowa City stop is on March 19, a Monday night, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 for general admission or $200 for a VIP table with tickets and seating for four, are available now and are sure to sell out.