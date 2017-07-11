Advertisement

Jugglers take to the streets in Cedar Rapids during the 70th International Jugglers’ Association Festival

Posted by Rob Cline | Jul 11, 2017 | Arts & Entertainment

Keep an eye out for flying objects in Cedar Rapids this week. The 70th annual International Jugglers’ Association Festival is in town.

On Friday evening, July 14, festival participants are encouraged to grab their glowing props and head downtown for dinner specials at various restaurants. “Glow Out to Dinner” will give locals the chance to meet our juggling visitors and see them practice their art informally.

The next morning, July 15, several world-class street performers will take part in the Busking Invitational Competition in Green Square during the Downtown Farmers Market. The competition is set to get underway at 9 a.m.

That evening at 8 p.m., the festival will take over the Paramount Theatre for the Cascade of Stars. Featuring a variety of performers — including Gena Shvartsman, the 2017 Award of Excellence winner, and Paul Ponce, who has performed around the world — the show is one of the final activities of the festival.

Tickets for the Cascade of Stars are available from artsiowa.com. The full festival schedule can be found on the festival website.

