Johnson County Community ID Two-Year Anniversary Party on Monday

Posted by Genevieve Trainor | Jul 13, 2017 | Community/News

Johnson County Community ID Two-Year Anniversary Party

Johnson County Administration Building — Monday, July 17 at 2 p.m.

The Johnson County Administrative Building. — photo by Jordan Sellergren

July 17, 2015 marked the first day that community IDs were available in Johnson County. In celebration of that milestone, and to encourage people to renew those first-issued children’s IDs, which expire on that date this year, the Johnson County Auditor’s Office is hosting a party at the administration building.

Family-friendly activities will be available over the course of the afternoon: Walking tours of the downtown county facilities, to introduce kids aged 5-10 to the inner workings of government, will leave from the administration building at quarter past 2, 3 and 4 p.m. The Antelope Lending Library Bookmobile will be in the parking lot from 3:30-5 p.m. and the University of Iowa mobile museum will be on site to offer hands-on experiments. Snacks will be available as well.

Every community ID issued or renewed during the party will come with one free family day pass to the Iowa Children’s Museum. IDs are $4 for children and $8 for adults. Proof of identity and proof of residency are needed to obtain a new ID.

About The Author

Genevieve Trainor

Genevieve Trainor, Little Village's arts editor, feels that personal bios are a bitter distillation of her deep and abiding struggles between sincerity and sarcasm.

