Johnson County Community ID Two-Year Anniversary Party on Monday

Johnson County Community ID Two-Year Anniversary Party Johnson County Administration Building — Monday, July 17 at 2 p.m.

July 17, 2015 marked the first day that community IDs were available in Johnson County. In celebration of that milestone, and to encourage people to renew those first-issued children’s IDs, which expire on that date this year, the Johnson County Auditor’s Office is hosting a party at the administration building.

Family-friendly activities will be available over the course of the afternoon: Walking tours of the downtown county facilities, to introduce kids aged 5-10 to the inner workings of government, will leave from the administration building at quarter past 2, 3 and 4 p.m. The Antelope Lending Library Bookmobile will be in the parking lot from 3:30-5 p.m. and the University of Iowa mobile museum will be on site to offer hands-on experiments. Snacks will be available as well.

Every community ID issued or renewed during the party will come with one free family day pass to the Iowa Children’s Museum. IDs are $4 for children and $8 for adults. Proof of identity and proof of residency are needed to obtain a new ID.