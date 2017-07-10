Advertisement

Democratic candidate for governor John Norris to speak in Cedar Rapids

Posted by Paul Brennan | Jul 10, 2017 | Community/News

Campaign stop by Democratic candidate for governor John Norris

RWDSU-WFCW Union Hall (526 F Ave. NW, Cedar Rapids) — Tuesday, July 11 at 5:30 p.m.

Democratic candidate for governor John Norris is coming to Cedar Rapids Tuesday as part of his six day tour across Iowa. Norris will speak on “Our fight for a livable wage,” at the Retail, Wholesale & Department Store Union and United Food and Commercial Workers union hall at 526 F Ave NW. The event starts at 5:30 p.m.

Norris, a longtime Democratic activist and former chair of the state party, announced his candidacy on Saturday, at the farm in southwestern Iowa where he grew up. “We’re taking this government back from those who want a government that works for only a few people at the top, the special interests and the sweetheart deals and making it a government that works for the people,” Norris told his supporters.

Norris pledged to improve public schools, provide better health care and increase economic opportunities for rural Iowans. Norris said he would rein in tax credits for large corporations and reverse Gov. Brandstad’s decision to let private insurance companies administer Medicaid. He also promised to address the state’s water quality problem, as part of an effort to make Iowa “a place [where] our young Iowans want to stay and a state that attracts others to want to live here.”

Even though this is his first run for office, Norris has served in a variety of government positions since the 1980’s, when he was an aide to Tom Harkin. Most recently, Norris held three different positions in the Obama administration. He first served as a top aide to Secretary of Agriculture, and former Iowa governor, Tom Vilsack, before being appointed to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. His final position was as the U.S. representative to the United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organization and World Food Program in Rome, Italy.

Since returning to Iowa, Norris has worked for State Public Policy Group, a West Des Moines-based consulting firm he co-owns.

