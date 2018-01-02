Jim Throgmorton sworn in for second term as Iowa City mayor









Iowa City Mayor Jim Throgmorton was sworn in for a second term on Tuesday, following a vote by the city council during a special early morning session.

Asked about his plans for his second term, Throgmorton told Little Village, “I’m completely committed to our council’s shared ambition to forge a more inclusive, just and sustainable city.”

“That involves completing what we set in motion two years ago. Especially in regards to improving the affordable housing, racial equity, climate action and building a more walkable and bikeable city,” he explained.

Throgmorton said that on a personal-level, he wants “to help find ways to help build what the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., called ‘the Beloved Community.’”

According to The King Center,

Dr. King’s Beloved Community is a global vision in which all people can share in the wealth of the earth. In the Beloved Community, poverty, hunger and homelessness will not be tolerated because international standards of human decency will not allow it. Racism and all forms of discrimination, bigotry and prejudice will be replaced by an all-inclusive spirit of sisterhood and brotherhood.

But Throgmorton also recognizes that the Trump administration has a vision of society that is different from Dr. King’s, and the Republican majority that controlled the Iowa legislature last term is still in place.

“The federal government and the state government have taken various actions that are not beneficial for us in Iowa City,” Throgmorton said. “So, we need to find appropriate responses for those actions, and for the actions they will take in the coming year.”

The city council vote for Throgmorton was 6-0 (at-large member Rockne Cole was absent). The council also selected Pauline Taylor, who represents council district A, to serve as mayor pro tem.