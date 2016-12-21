‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ closes out its Picture Show run at FilmScene

It’s a Wonderful Life FilmScene — Thursday, Dec. 22 at 3 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 24 at 10 a.m.

I remember being a wary, intransigent teenager the first time I saw It’s a Wonderful Life. I didn’t want to go to the small retro theatre a few towns over on a cold, snowy, winter’s night. I had no interest in holiday spirit and no trust in cheesy old movies — but I trusted the person who invited me.

There are two shows remaining in FilmScene’s current Picture Show offering of this timeless Christmas classic that has been captivating both young and old since 1946. If you trust me, and if you’re one of the rare few who haven’t yet seen this film, you’ll make the time to catch one of them. (If you’ve already seen it, you probably already have plans to be there.)

Cinematic superstar Frank Capra directs James Stewart and Iowa native Donna Reed in this tale of regret and redemption. It follows the story of George Bailey, who, on Christmas Eve, 1945, decides the world, and his family, would be better if he had never existed. An angel (yes, an angel — just go with it) is sent to prove his own worth by convincing George of his.

If you’ve ever felt like the world would be better off without you, this movie is here to bring you back to life. If you’re feeling cold and cynical about the holidays and the world, It’s a Wonderful Life is the antidote to cynicism. It restores George Bailey to childlike joy and wonder, and can do the same for you. It’s the perfect way to jump start your holiday.

The Picture Show series is presented in conjunction with MidWestOne Bank. Tickets are $5 for adults; children are free. It’s a Wonderful Life shows Thursday, Dec. 22 at 3 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 24 at 10 a.m.