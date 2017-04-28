Advertisement

Iowa City’s new public art space to hold its first show

Posted by Paul Osgerby | Apr 27, 2017 | Arts & Entertainment

Street Sects w/ Echo Beds, True Commando, Dryad

RADinc. — Thursday, April 27 at 8 p.m.

Echo Beds on Late Night Denver. — video still

With the opening reception taking place just over a week ago, Iowa City’s new downtown public art space will host its first concert on Thursday, April 27 at 8 p.m. Two touring experimental duos and two locals will break in the new space, dubbed Retail Art Design Incubator (aka RADinc.), located at 123 E. Washington St. (formerly the Den). Admission is $5, and local DJ Attentat will be spinning wax between sets.

Austin, Texas duo Street Sects — who have a reputation for getting the fire department called on shows more frequently than cops — build frenetic drum patterns through electronics and samples of punk and metal. Drenched in fog and throbbing in strobes, Street Sects doesn’t shy away from the mania their set can induce, crafting a bodily experience to match the sounds and sights. They are on tour in support of their new album End Position.

Echo Beds, an industrial duo from Denver, Colorado, uses effects-manipulated keys and disintegrating cymbals and oil drums to create dirges for a derelict world. The sounds of scrap metal brush against harsh electronic undercurrents. All that’s left of humanity is infrastructure and artificial intelligence.

Locals True Commando and Dryad will support the out-of-towners. Former commander of dub-inflected noise, True Commando has now incorporated breakbeat and jungle electronics. Dryad are a new metal three-piece outfit, converging d-beat with black metal and concerned with eco-politics and anarchy.

RADinc. is the brainchild of Simeon Talley, a longtime Iowa City resident who helped start Flyover Fashion Festival. The goal of projects like RADinc. is to foster all facets of art through a melting-pot mentality. RADinc.’s opening reception was Wednesday, April 19. The following night featured a screening of The Prison in Twelve Landscapes, discussion of the film and competitive program, as part of the Iowa City International Documentary Film Festival.

