Iowa City’s Fuji Steakhouse location for sale

Fuji Japanese Steakhouse, a restaurant on the westside of Iowa City specializing in sushi and hibachi, will soon be closing, owner Kyle Chen said.

The restaurant opened in March 2015 at 531 Hwy 1 W across the road from the current locations of Hudson’s and La Regia.

Chen said he will keep Fuji Japanese Steakhouse open until he is able to find a buyer for the property. When asked why he is selling the restaurant, Chen said he is leaving the restaurant industry to pursue other projects. He said he and his wife are expecting a child and planning to move to New York.

Keep checking in with Little Village to see what’s next for this location.