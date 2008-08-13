Advertisement

Iowa City Weekender: August 13-17

Posted by Weekender | Aug 13, 2008 | Arts & Entertainment, The Weekender

Wednesday, August 13

Iowa City Farmers Market
Chauncey Swan Parking Ramp (lower level)
410 E. Washington St.
Iowa City, Iowa
5:30 to 7:30 p.m., music by The Gilded Bats from 5-7 p.m.
Free

Treasures abound at the Iowa City farmers market. There’s approximately 70 vendors to choose from. Whether it’s fresh-from-the-earth produce or flowers, herbs, spices and even pet treats and toys, baked goods and crafts, the farmers market has it. Not to mention that August is the perfect month for harvesting eggplant, apples, artichokes, peaches, tomatoes, potatoes and so much more! Come and get your fill.

Thursday, August 14

Party in the Park
Mercer Park
1317 Dover St.
Iowa City, Iowa
Begins at 6 p.m.
Free

Who doesn’t like a party? The party in the park begins with a dance and movement workshop. You can bust a move and show Iowa City how you groove. Live music will be provided by The Gilded Bats, Iowa City’s enthusiastic old-time string band. Did I mention there will be carnival games and FREE ice cream? It’s truly fun for the whole family.

Drinking Liberally
The Mill
120 E. Burlington St.
Iowa City, Iowa
8 p.m. (Every Thursday of the month)
Free

Drinking Liberally is a national organization with an Iowa City chapter. These like-minded individuals meet up every Thursday of the month for a “shot of truth.” Drinking Liberally is a progressive social group who like their drinks alongside their politics. If you can’t make it to The Mill, visit them at www.drinkingliberally.org.

Friday, August 15

Emma Day
Fired Up Iowa City Inc.
112 S. Linn St.
Iowa City, Iowa
Third Friday of every month

LV thinks you should be fired up to paint your own ceramics for the Emma Goldman Clinic. EGC prides itself on taking a feminist approach to health care, meaning women’s health comes first! Fired Up will donate 10 percent of the day’s sales to EGC every third Friday of the month. So come out and make a gift while you’re giving a gift to an Iowa City non-profit.

Saturday, August 16

Knitter’s Breakfast
Home Ec. Workshop
207 N. Linn St.
Iowa City, Iowa

Hello, breakfast and knitting, need I say more? Enjoy some hot quiche, blueberry coffee cake, cookies, and even some hot drinks while knitting your little heart outs. My mouth is watering already.

Def Leppard, for realsDef Leppard with Everclear
Iowa State Fairgrounds
East 30th Street and East University Avenue
Des Moines, Iowa
8 p.m.
$45.00

Can you believe this? So you better rip up you jeans a bit and get ready to rock, IOWA! The band may be older–much older–but they still want to pour some sugar on you. You know you don’t want to miss this. And who is opening up for this legendary ‘80s hard rock band? None other than Everclear, alt-pop from the ‘90s. LV is tickled pink that the Iowa State Fair is covering not only the 1980s but also the ‘90s. Don’t lie you know the song: “I will buy you a garden where your flowers can bloom, I will buy you a new car, perfect, shiney, and new, I will buy you that big house, way up in the west hills, I will buy you a new life.” Oh the memories.

Sunday, August 17

Free Back-to-School Hair Cuts
DQ’z Barber Shop
349 E. College St.
Iowa City, Iowa
12-3:00 p.m.
Free

Who can pass up a free haircut? Just in time for classes to begin, and will all that money you are saving you can take yourself out to lunch.

Drum Making Retreat
Prairiewoods
120 E. Boyson Road
Hiawatha, Iowa
$200.00 (Fee + cost of materials)

What a great way to end the weekend. Learn the healing and insightful techniques of drum making in the Hiawathan woods. You’ll also have a chance to participate in drum circles around the fire and even in the Prairiewoods’ amazing labyrinth.

