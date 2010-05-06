Iowa City Weekender: 5/6-9

Greetings Weekenders!

Those of you that enjoyed Cinco de Mayo festivities anoche are well aware that this weekend is already in full swing. Big thanks to The Sullivan Gang for stopping by Little Village Live and getting Wednesday night off to a great start.

The Sullivan Gang

(Last night featuring violinist…) Hannah Drollinger!

Now, on to more weekending!

THURSDAY

Go for a bike ride! | Wherever | Whenever | FREE

You know good and well the simple pleasure of riding a bicycle just can’t be beat, and you know the same can be said for this Spring weather in Iowa City… You want to go for a good bike ride, but you’re not sure where. Are you ready for all your problems to be solved?

All together now: Yaaaaaaaayyy!!!!

FRIDAY

Tons of art events going on this Friday…

UI Center for the Book Open House | UI North Hall Studios | 4:30-6:30 pm | FREE

The Center for the Book, a hidden gem on the UI campus is having an open house this Friday night. Find more info here

Roller Derby Documentary Screening and Meet & Greet | IC Public Library | 6-8 pm | FREE

Roller Derby star Lisa “Left for Deadwards” Edwards, of the Old Capitol City Roller Girls, presents a documentary all about the awesomeness that is roller derby! Check it out, and stay for the discussion to follow.

MORE re: OLD CAPITOL CITY ROLLER GIRLS FROM OUR MAY ISSUE

VIEW EVENT INFO/RSVP ON FACEBOOK FOR THIS SATURDAY’S ROLLER DERBY BOUT vs. CEDAR RAPIDS ROLLER GIRLS



Humanilities | BS Gallery (220 W. Benton) | 8 pm | FREE

On Humanilities

Embarrassment serves as that subject-matter that can be easily relatable across groups and brings to light things that are all too often kept secret or most certainly played down. Here is an opportunity to present to the public, as well as to our own egos, a moment of reflection on said matter—a look in the mirror, so to speak. The collection of works offers an opportunity to laugh, sigh, cringe, and maybe most importantly, to find solidarity in the “misfortune” of others. In our moments of stupidity, mistakes, and unfortunate circumstances, we feel isolated as we desperately look for a red herring to deliver us from the depths of our insecurities.

Humanilities is a group show featuring work by 7 artists:

Heather Corley

Brian Dehart

Greg Edmondson

Corey Escoto

Bill Fiddler

Erin Rachel Hudak

Sarah Paulsen

**I can’t find any info online today, but the UI Graduate Painting Workshop on River St. is also having an open house this Friday night. Every semester this brings out some great work that’s totally worth checking out!

SATURDAY

319 Music Festival | Wetherby Park (2400 Taylor Drive) | 12 am – 8 pm | FREE

Iowa City’s Southeast side welcomes you to the 1st Annual 319 Music Festival, dishing up an eclectic mix of folk, blues, jazz, hip hop and more from local musicians.

There will be food, music, fun and hopefully some good weather at Wetherby Park this Saturday.

The Lineup:

11:45-12:00 Joyful Noise, Unified Youth Drill Team

12:00-12:30 Der Dey Go

12:45-1:15 Rae and the Honeybees

1:30-2:00 Millz

2:15-3:00 Dave Moore and Dave Zollo

3:15-3:45 Kevin “BF” Burt

4:00-4:30 Saul Lubaroff and the Funk 4

4:45-5:15 Idris Goodwin

5:30-6:00 Agri Cultor

6:15-6:45 Midwest Quality

7:00-7:45 The Uniphonics

If you love live music, downtown Iowa City always has plenty to offer. Please take this opportunity to go enjoy a different scene, right here in town!

Also Saturday:

Double Feature Freak Show Extravaganza | The Mill

6:00pm Talent Show and Cirque Stupendo complete with carny games, contests, and prizes

ALL AGES – KIDS AND FAMILIES WELCOME!

9:00pm Freak Show with Dr. Eli Calico Medicine Show, Cirque Stupendo, Les Dames Du Burlesque, Bones and Berries Sideshow Tent, Bunkhouse Boys and all the freaks and geeks you could ask for

ADULTS ONLY

Have a Great Weekend!

