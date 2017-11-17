Iowa City police issue warning about a sudden increase in tire slashings







More than 20 cars in Iowa City have had their tires slashed since Tuesday, according to a press release from the Iowa City Police Department (ICPD). The largest number of incidents have occurred in southeast part of the city, “specifically in area of Miami Drive, Nevada Avenue and Union Road.”

The slashings have occurred at night, and the police currently have no suspects or witnesses. The ICPD has increased patrols in the affected area.

The police are asking anyone with information on the tire slashings can contact them at 319-356-6800, or to contact Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers at 319-358-8477. Tips to CrimeStoppers are kept confidential.