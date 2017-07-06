New fees and regulations kick in for Iowa City recycling and landfill items

New fees to recycle certain items at the Iowa City Landfill and East Side Recycling Center kicked in July 1.

$3 for small items such as printers, stereos, VCRs and DVD players (up from $2)

$12 for televisions or computer monitors smaller than 18 inches (measured diagonally from one corner to the opposite diagonal corner), and $17 for larger televisions and monitors (an increase from $10 and $15 respectively). The fees include computer components.

Fees for tire recycling (available only at the landfill) will increase to $0.15 per pound with a $3 minimum charge.

Along with paying the new fees, recyclers will also have to make sure their loads are secured when hauling them to the recycling center or face a fee of up to $50 (following an initial free warning). The new secure load policy is designed to cut down on the amount of litter accidentally spilled along Melrose Avenue, IWV Road and Hebl Avenue, according to a city press release, which further explained that:

Methods of cover or securement include but are not limited to tarps, cables, straps, cords or rope. For example, a refrigerator should be strapped in but does not need to be covered. Covers that are shredded or tied so loosely as to allow materials to fall or blow out will be considered non-compliant.

Non-recyclable garbage also got more expensive on July 1. The minimum solid waste fees at the Iowa City Landfill increased to $6.50 for Iowa City customers for up to 300 pounds of trash. Johnson County residents and individuals from other communities will be charged $7.