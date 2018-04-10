Iowa City Police: Online threat against ‘CHS’ has nothing to do with City High School







An online threat against Clovis High School in New Mexico went viral on Monday leading to confusion and concern in cities around the country, including Iowa City. The confusion resulted from the threat only referring to the school as “CHS.”

At 11 p.m. on Monday, the Iowa City Police Department issued a press release explaining the threat had nothing to with City High School. According to the ICPD:

On Monday, April 9, 2018 at approximately 10:00 p.m. the Iowa City Police Department received several reports of a post on Instagram and Snapchat of a threat aimed at what was believed to be City High School. Further investigation found that the threat is a viral post that originated in Clovis, New Mexico.

The threat was originally made in a Snapchat post on Thursday, according to the Clovis Police Department. The CPD described the post as “a photo of a person holding a rifle, and captions stating ‘F*** CHS I’m going out with a bang’ and ‘don’t go to school tmrw.’”

Following a brief investigation, the CPD determined the poster was a local 17 year-old male, whose name has not been released because he is being treated as a juvenile. The suspect admitted to being the person in the photo and writing the threat on Friday, he was arrested “for the delinquent act of Aggravated Assault on a School Employee.”

Despite the quick resolution of the matter, the post ended up being passed around the country on social media without any of the context needed to understand it. As the ICPD noted, “According to media reports this post has circulated in several states with high schools with the initials CHS.”

The ICPD ended its press release by assuring the public, “At this time there is no known threat to City High School in Iowa City.”