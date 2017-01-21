Iowa City man attempts to burn a flag in protest of Trump inauguration

By Zak Neumann -
A man tries to wrestle a burning flag away from Andrew Alemao who lit it on fire as a protest on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. -- photo by Zak Neumann
A man tries to wrestle a burning flag away from Andrew Alemao who lit it on fire as a protest of Trump’s inauguration on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann

Iowa City resident Andrew Alemao attempted to burn a flag Friday on the Iowa City Ped Mall as an act of protest against the Trump inauguration. Alemao was interrupted by a bystander who disapproved of the act and wrestled with him, trying to take the flag away.

Police arrived quickly and diffused the situation. As of publication, the Iowa City Police Department had not responded to a request for additional information. No charges appear to have been filed at this time.

