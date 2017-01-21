Iowa City man attempts to burn a flag in protest of Trump inauguration

A man tries to wrestle a burning flag away from Andrew Alemao who lit it on fire as a protest of Trump’s inauguration on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann
Iowa City resident Andrew Alemao attempted to burn a flag Friday on the Iowa City Ped Mall as an act of protest against the Trump inauguration. Alemao was interrupted by a bystander who disapproved of the act and wrestled with him, trying to take the flag away.
Police arrived quickly and diffused the situation. As of publication, the Iowa City Police Department had not responded to a request for additional information. No charges appear to have been filed at this time.
Andrew Alemao attempts to burn a flag in the Iowa City Ped Mall as an act of protest of the Trump inauguration on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann
Andrew Alemao speaks with an Iowa City police officer after he tried to burn a flag in protest, leading to an altercation with a bystander who tried to stop him on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann
Iowa City police officers watch video of the incident taken by a bystander on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann
Police speak with a man who intervened on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 when another man attempted to burn a flag in protest of the Trump presidency. — photo by Zak Neumann