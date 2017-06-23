Iowa City Fashion 500 to light up Linn Street this Saturday

Cars will light the runway on Saturday, June 24 as designs from Persisted Tees, White Rabbit, Born Leaders United (BLU) and more go on display during the Iowa City Fashion 500.

The show will take place during the inaugural Downtown Iowa City Block Party, an event estimated to bring 15,000 people to downtown Iowa City from 5-11 p.m. on Saturday. The event is hosted by the Iowa City Downtown District.

Iowa City Fashion 500 Born Leaders United founder Andre Wright discusses the Iowa City Fashion 500 happening this Saturday night during the block party hosted by the Iowa City Downtown District. Posted by Little Village Mag on Friday, June 23, 2017



The Iowa City Fashion 500 is the creation of designer Andre Wright, founder of BLU, and will feature a spring collection from his line, as well as other local designers. With BLU, Wright says he is looking to use fashion as a vehicle to bring individuals together. He feels that BLU represents a form of leadership, giving those who sport the brand the ability to wear this confidence on their sleeve.

Catch Wright this Saturday as he unveils his newest collection at the Iowa City Fashion 500. Tickets are available online.