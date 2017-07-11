Advertisement

Climate action grants now available for Iowa City community organizations

Posted by Paul Brennan | Jul 11, 2017 | Community/News

Earth viewed from orbit. — photo by NASA

Iowa City community organizations can now apply for climate action grants worth up to $5,000. The city council has allocated $25,000 for the grants, which will support local climate and sustainability actions performed by two or more community-based organizations working in partnership.

“The grant program was created by the city council as part of its climate plan,” Iowa City Sustainability Coordinator Brenda Nations explained. The grants will be awarded to groups working on projects that will help the city meet its greenhouse gas reduction goals for 2025 and 2050. The city’s 2025 goal is to reduce its greenhouse gas output from 2005 levels by 26 to 28 percent. The goal for 2050 is an 80 percent reduction.

“Specifically, we’re looking for projects that will create connections between community groups to work on climate issues,” Nations said. “The connections will hopefully broaden community involvement, and bring in people who haven’t been involved before.”

To qualify for a grant, an Iowa City-based community organization’s project must involve at least one other community group. The maximum amount of a grant is $5,000.

The application period runs through March 31, 2018, and grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis. Groups interested in more information should consult the city’s website, or contact Iowa City Sustainability Coordinator Brenda Nations at 319-887-6161.

